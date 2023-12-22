Off the news: Hotel unions push Maui for housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hotel workers from ILWU Local 142 and Unite Here Local 5 and supporters — about 400 in all — rallied in Kaanapali Wednesday, waving signs saying, “All I want 4 Christmas is Long-term Housing,” “Maui Needs Homes” and “Stop Eviction Now.”

The need is real: Hundreds of union workers lost homes in the Aug. 8 fires that devastated Lahaina, and thousands of the fire-displaced have languished in hotel rooms, unable to find affordable longterm rentals. The unions want Maui to push permanent conversions of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods, and more renter protections.