Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Hotel unions push Maui for housing

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Maui hotel workers from ILWU Local 142 and Unite Here Local 5, many of whom lost their homes in the fire in August, joined in a news conference, march and sign-waving Wednesday in Kaanapali.

    Maui hotel workers from ILWU Local 142 and Unite Here Local 5, many of whom lost their homes in the fire in August, joined in a news conference, march and sign-waving Wednesday in Kaanapali.

Hotel workers from ILWU Local 142 and Unite Here Local 5 and supporters — about 400 in all — rallied in Kaanapali Wednesday, waving signs saying, “All I want 4 Christmas is Long-term Housing,” “Maui Needs Homes” and “Stop Eviction Now.” Read more

