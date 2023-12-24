Las Vegas Advisor: Fontainebleau resort opens in Las Vegas

Another week, another big opening in Las Vegas.

Actually, it’s rare for two major casinos to open in one month, but following the debut of Durango Casino on Dec. 5, the long- awaited Fontainebleau followed on Dec. 13.

The massive $3.7 billion resort that’s been in some stage of building (or just sitting) since 2007 started fast with a welcome bash featuring Justin Timberlake performing in front of a long list of A-list VIPs before the public descended. The 67-story tower contains 3,644 rooms, a 150,000-square-foot casino with 1,300 slots and 128 table games, 36 restaurants and bars (21 are open now), a theater, nightclub, high-end retail and convention space. Parking is free through the end of the year, then will be $20 per day with a four-hour grace period.

BLVD topped off: The 400,000-square-foot, ­retail-dining-entertainment center going up fast on the Strip in the location of the former Hawaiian Marketplace was topped off last week. In addition, the first three tenants for the center were announced: Adidas, Puma and H&M. BLVD is scheduled to open sometime in 2025.

Flamingo bridge: One good development coming out of Las Vegas’ Formula One saga could be a traffic improvement on Flamingo. Discussions are underway to make the temporary bridge at the Koval intersection a mile east of the Strip permanent. The current structure would be dismantled and a new one built in the same location.

Room boom: Room rates during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas are reportedly the highest in history. Many casinos are requiring three-night-­minimum stays at rates of $500 to $1,000 per night, plus resort fees and parking.

Question: What casino was previously in the Fontainebleau spot?

Answer: The north-Strip location was originally occupied by the Thunderbird, which opened in 1948. It was renamed Silverbird, then El Rancho, which closed in 1992 and was imploded in 2002. The parcel remained empty until Fontainebleau was built.

