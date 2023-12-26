3 indicted in connection with Mililani fatal shooting

An Oahu grand jury indicted two men and a woman in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man on Kamehameha Highway early on the morning of Dec. 14.

On Dec 14 at 12:18 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call of a solo motor vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway near Kipapa Street in Mililani.

Upon arrival, the officers found Barabbas Dietrich, 37, in the driver’s seat of his Nissan Pathfinder with a single gunshot wound to the right side of his head. His condition worsened after he was hospitalized and later died.

>> RELATED: Mililani highway shooting victim dies

Michael K. Caspino, 27, Clinton B. Kaaialii, 34, and Sabricia Lee Hao, 28, were charged in a 13-count indictment returned today.

Caspino is alleged to have fired the shot that killed Dietrich as he sat in a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway.

Caspino aka, “Mikey,” was indicted and charged with murder in the second degree after he “intentionally or knowingly cause the death of Dietrich , also known as “City Boy” or “Junior.”

Caspino is also charged with robbery, use of a firearm while engaged in the commission of a separate felony (murder), ownership or possession prohibited of any firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Caspino “is a persistent offender in that he has previously been convicted of two or more felonies committed at different times when he was eighteen years of age or older, and an extended term of imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public,” according to the indictment.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Lee Hao, aka “Breezy” or “Breezy Lee Savage,” who was in the car with Dietrich and allegedly helped lead him into the ambush, is charged with murder in the second degree, robbery and use of a firearm while engaged in the commission of a separate felony (by Caspino).

A grand jury bench warrant was issued for Hao. She was also charged with methamphetamine possession.

Kaaialii, 34, aka “Boison,” was charged with first-degree robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and car theft. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Both Hao and Kaaialii qualify for enhanced sentencing because of their status as convicted felons.

Caspino was arrested at about 5:35 p.m. Dec. 19 in Makaha Community Park on Manuku Street on suspicion of second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug.

Kaaialiiwas arrested on Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa on Dec. 19. Her bail is also set at $1 million.

Indictment in Mililani murder by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd