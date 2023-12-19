comscore Mililani highway shooting victim dies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mililani highway shooting victim dies

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 am
A 37-year-old man who was shot while driving on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani early Thursday has died.

“The victim’s condition declined and the pronouncement of his death was made,” according to Honolulu police.

The case has been reclassified to second-degree murder and police are still searching for the gunman.

On Thursday, the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman while driving on the highway in Mililani.

At 12:14 a.m., the man was driving down Kamehameha Highway “when he was shot at multiple times” near Kipapa Street.

Emergency Medical Services technicians provided “lifesaving stabilizing treatments such as a breathing tube for a critical patient found in his vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds,” according to the city Emergency Services Department.

