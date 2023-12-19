Mililani highway shooting victim dies

A 37-year-old man who was shot while driving on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani early Thursday has died.
“The victim’s condition declined and the pronouncement of his death was made,” according to Honolulu police.
The case has been reclassified to second-degree murder and police are still searching for the gunman.
On Thursday, the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman while driving on the highway in Mililani.
At 12:14 a.m., the man was driving down Kamehameha Highway “when he was shot at multiple times” near Kipapa Street.
Emergency Medical Services technicians provided “lifesaving stabilizing treatments such as a breathing tube for a critical patient found in his vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds,” according to the city Emergency Services Department.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.