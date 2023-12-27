comscore Danny Masterson sent to prison to serve sentence for rape convictions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Danny Masterson sent to prison to serve sentence for rape convictions

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  CALIFORNIA DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS VIA AP This mug shot provided by the California Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Dec. 27, shows inmate Danny Masterson. "That '70s Show" actor Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison.

DELANO, Calif. >> “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Looking Back

