Man, 29, indicted and arrested in fatal 2022 Nanakuli crash

The suspected driver in connection with a fatal car crash was recently indicted and arrested for manslaughter and other felonies nearly two years after a 38-year-old mother and her seven-year-old daughter were killed in Nanakuli.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Joseph Peters-Holokahi, 29, on Friday on two counts of manslaughter and three counts of collisions involving death or serious bodily injury, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and one count of negligent injury in the first degree, a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Manslaughter is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Peters-Holokahi was arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at a home on Papipi Drive in Ewa Beach. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Peters-Holokahi is accused of “recklessly causing” the death of Kelsey Palisbo and her daughter Leah Hanakahi when he crashed into their parked vehicle on Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli on Feb. 26, 2022, according to a news release from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. Police previously said the suspect was driving a black 2009 GMC pickup truck at high speed when he lost control and hit their parked vehicle. Palisbo’s 17-year-old daughter Shaylee Hanakahi was also seriously injured in the crash.

“The manslaughter charges reflect the seriousness of the alleged crime. A person convicted of manslaughter can be sentenced to twice as much time in prison as a person sentenced for negligent homicide,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, in a statement. “We thank the victims’ family and the entire community for their patience while waiting for charges. Building a strong case often takes time, but it is better to do it right than to do it fast.”