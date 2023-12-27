Task force seizes 17 tons of illegal fireworks at Honolulu Harbor

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force seized approximately 17 tons of illegal fireworks at Honolulu Harbor today from a shipping container that falsely declared its contents as “other items.”

The task force issued a search warrant, resulting in the seizure of illegal aerials and a variety of other illegal fireworks. The fireworks were not in consumer fireworks packaging, and were packaged in amounts that exceeded what any single package can contain under state law.

An investigation into today’s shipment and a shipment seized last week is ongoing.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force is committed to interdicting fireworks wherever and whenever we can locate them,” Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Director Jordan Lowe said in a press release Wednesday. “We are currently investigating these illegal shipments and believe that additional seizures of illegal fireworks may be imminent.”

Since its inception in July, the task force has collected almost 70,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the DLE announced a tip line for the public to provide information about illegal fireworks traffickers and dealers anonymously. Individuals with information can call 808-517-2182. To report users of illegal fireworks, the public should call 911. The tip line is active now and will remain active year-round.

The DLE also announced that Department of Public Safety deputy sheriffs will assist Honolulu Police Department personnel with patrolling the H-1 freeway in the Waipahu area on New Year’s Eve to deter the public from stopping along the freeway.