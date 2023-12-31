2 children and man, 67, injured in fireworks-related incidents

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel were busy responding to several fireworks-related incidents Sunday night, including serious injuries to two children — one of them requiring “advanced life support.”

According to EMS:

>> At 8:45 p.m.: A 10-year-old boy was in serious condition on Waena Street, where EMS responded to a patient who suffered extensive injuries to his hand after an apparent firework blast along with minor burns to his upper body. EMS said it treated the boy with advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room.

>> At 7:25 p.m.: A 67-year-old man was reported in serious condition in an incident on Makahani Street. EMS said it responded to a patient who suffered a deep laceration to his forearm from an apparent firework blast. Paramedics treated the man with advanced medical care and took him to an emergency room.

>> At 6:30 p.m.: A 14-year-old girl was reported in serious condition on Leowahine Street and taken to an emergency room. EMS said the teenager suffered multiple injuries to her arms, legs and face after an unknown explosive went off inside a room.