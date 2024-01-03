Man, 43, in serious condition following apparent stabbing

A 43-year-old man was in serious condition after he was apparently stabbed around the Waikiki area early Wednesday morning.
The man walked into a facility at 2255 Kalakaua Ave., according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated a central wound on the scene and en route to a trauma center. EMS said the stabbing, which occurred about 3 p.m., did not occur at the Kalakaua location.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.