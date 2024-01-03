Man, 43, in serious condition following apparent stabbing

A 43-year-old man was in serious condition after he was apparently stabbed around the Waikiki area early Wednesday morning.

The man walked into a facility at 2255 Kalakaua Ave., according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated a central wound on the scene and en route to a trauma center. EMS said the stabbing, which occurred about 3 p.m., did not occur at the Kalakaua location.