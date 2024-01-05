comscore Regents keep exclusive say in search for new UH president | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Regents keep exclusive say in search for new UH president

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • COURTESY BRONSON AZAMA University of Hawaii student Mariko Quinn holds a sign calling for students and other stakeholders to have more say in the selection of the next UH president.

    University of Hawaii student Mariko Quinn holds a sign calling for students and other stakeholders to have more say in the selection of the next UH president.

Despite many testifiers’ pleas to include University of Hawaii faculty, students and staff as well as community members on the selection committee that will choose the next UH system president, the UH Board of Regents opted Thursday to stick with a “committee of the whole” composed exclusively of the 11 regents. Read more

