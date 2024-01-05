comscore Rolled-over legislative bill targets illegal fireworks in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rolled-over legislative bill targets illegal fireworks in Hawaii

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Illegal fireworks lit up the sky and Punchbowl-area homes during early New Year’s Eve.

    Karl Rhoads:

    He is a state senator

Following an explosive New Year’s Eve, a bill that was rolled over from 2023’s legislative session could create a shipping container inspection program for illegal fireworks if it is passes this year. Read more

