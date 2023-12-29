comscore Additional 17.5 tons of illegal fireworks seized by Hawaii task force | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Additional 17.5 tons of illegal fireworks seized by Hawaii task force

  • Today
  • Updated 4:36 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT Since its creation in July, the task force has seized almost 105,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

    Since its creation in July, the task force has seized almost 105,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT A box of illegal fireworks seized by the Illegal Fireworks Task Force today.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

    A box of illegal fireworks seized by the Illegal Fireworks Task Force today.

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force, operated under the state Department of Law Enforcement, seized 17.5 additional tons of illegal fireworks during a routine tariff inspection of a shipping container Friday. The container came from the U.S. mainland.

Friday’s seizure is the third over the last two weeks by the task force. Since its creation in July, the task force has seized almost 105,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

The contents of the shipping container seized were labeled as “other items,” and were “likely destined for the black market on a neighbor island,” according to a Department of Law Enforcement news release.

Illegal Fireworks Task Force officers have “detained the container and will complete the seizure of the fireworks upon the execution of a search warrant,” the release said.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force’s objective is to prevent the introduction of illegal fireworks into our communities,” Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe said in the release. “We expect additional seizures of illegal fireworks to be imminent.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Google settles $5B lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up