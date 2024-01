Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sheila Kagawa says her in-laws invented this flavorful, easy rice dish, which she now prepares for special occasions. It uses a rice cooker, so it’s very hands off. Wash rice, drain it and put in the rice cooker. Add condensed liquid French onion soup and water to the suggested level in the rice cooker. Top with sliced mushrooms and start the rice cooker. When done, add butter. This easy rice pilaf is a comforting side dish to complement steaks or roasts.

Kagawa Family Onion-mushroom Rice

Ingredients:

• 3 rice cooker cups short grain rice (2 1/4 regular cups rice)

• 1 can (10.5-ounces) condensed French onion soup

• 8 ounces sliced button mushrooms, substitute any variety

• 3 tablespoons butter

• Optional: salt and pepper to taste; chopped parsley garnish

Directions:

Wash and rinse rice. Drain and put in rice cooker. Add condensed soup to rice and add water to fill to the 3-cup line. Cover with sliced mushrooms, but do not mix in. Start rice cooker. When done, mix in butter, and season with salt and pepper if desired. Serve hot with garnish of chopped parsley.

Makes about 6 servings as a side dish.