Letter: Unsightly scene for convention attendees

Pilau aloha.

It’s a happy thought that visitors who attend events at the beautiful Hawai‘i Convention Center will have a wonderful experience (“Hawai‘i Convention Center: Record Revenue,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8).

Unfortunately, some of those visitors will have to walk past the makeshift tents, shopping carts and strewn garbage on Atkinson Drive to get to its entrance.

Bruse Eckmann

Moiliili

