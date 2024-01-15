Off the news: Welcome update on state revenues

The Hawaii Council on Revenues tripled its forecast for growth in the state for the current fiscal year, from September’s estimated 1.3% to a revised 4% in its latest report. That brings some relief to state lawmakers, bumping up projected state general fund revenues by $466 million more than previously forecast, through June 30, 2025.

Bottom line: Hawaii revenues are estimated at $9.6 billion this fiscal year and $10 billion the next, up from $9.2 billion in the previous fiscal year. It’s a relief that the economy is holding steady, as costs could reach into the billions of dollars for Maui wildfire relief.