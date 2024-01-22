Vital Statistics: Jan. 12-18, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 12-18
>> Johanna Abreu and Eddy Ernest Armenta
>> Kennard Sterling Baker and Ruby Lopez
>> Rebecca Pastor Bautista and Thomas Michael Dagley
>> Vickie Lisa Beach and Wesley Wayne Chambers
>> Lydia Marie Bernatovicz and Katherine Christine Moreno
>> Brent Donald Bowes and Maureen Bronwyn Richards
>> Samanta Camargo and Matheus de Souza Barbosa
>> Isaiah Umi Ernesto Ballan Cariaga and Ashley Pasalo Caraang
>> Noah Kaniala Castillo and Jaclyn Kanani Ann Kama
>> Trevor Patrick Chaffin and Bridget Marie Glosemeyer
>> Iwalani Huynh Dang and Kaimi Masashi Cabacungan
>> Ronald Raymond DeSellier and Michelle Marie Kellum
>> Joseph DeSimone and Donna Lynn Campbell
>> Jason Gabriel Dixon Jr. and Victoria Nicole Dannelley
>> Mitchell A. Edge and Britani Alexis Yearick
>> D’Lano Robert Ellison and Vanatta Geneva Harris
>> Robert Ryan Ennis and Kolina Danette Ennis
>> Malia Kathleen Fagan and Matthew Timothy Hendrickson
>> Craig Anthony Ramon Fanniel and Andrea Osuna
>> Garry Ronald France and Wendy Kathleen Bade
>> Kelly Jo Grissel and Shane Bradley Powell
>> Tyler Christopher Holub and Katherine Manyee Yau
>> Anthony Michael Johnson and Mersades Margueritte Tveitbakk
>> Jordan Zhongxian Luo and Qianying He
>> Robyn McDonald and Edgar Rangel
>> Franklin Kauakukalahale Miguel and Shayna Kukana Tokuda Park
>> Adrianna Molina and Jordan Michael Durham
>> Lily Montenegro and Lorry Luscri
>> Michael Tsuyoshi Moriyama and Jana Kori Tokuhama
>> Michaela Rae Nartia and Jeffrey Jaramillo Savage
>> Karen Kiyomi Ray and Lawrence Ansei Uchima
>> Michael Sean Reyes and Julie Paola Henao Diaz
>> Kayla Rena Roberts and Caroline Rae Strickland
>> Jorge Enrique Rodriguez Molina and Maria Eugenia Rentel Gomez
>> Michael Paul Rybka and Madison Jane Campbell
>> Rina Rachel Satake-Ossing and Brandon Tokuhisa Green
>> Einjelbert Erika Tagaca and Joseph Anthony Reyes
>> Derek Hisami Yamakami and Jennifer Akemi Anzai-Barnachea
>> Joseph Kalani Yim and Rebecca Michiko Sakaguchi
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 12-18
>> Morgan Blasch
>> Ryder Bjorn Akio Cruz
>> Chloe Madison Maka le‘a makana ‘O Na lani Weller Dela Cruz
>> Amira Rose Djekich
>> Joel Beckford Gavin
>> Noa Jaymes Hadley
>> Keao Hereiti Hinkley
>> Jolene Cristina Mahinalani Jamorabon-Koki
>> Nova-Skye Victoria Kaleiu‘imaikalanieho‘iikamaluhiamekealoha Kaleiohi
>> Armani Marie Kaufmann
>> Austen Chuan you Liu
>> Drezyn Lorenzo Keani Marshall
>> Amina Noelle McKie
>> Benjamin David Ochiai
>> Maxi Zion Ojeda
>> Oakland Antonio Pinera
>> Pualena Angela Dayanan Rojas
>> Kinsley Anela Versola
