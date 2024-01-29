Vital Statistics: Jan. 19-25, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 19-25
>> Pita Peleupu Afoa and Toafa Tagaloa Fasi Mateai
>> Taylor Andrew Amorozo and Janalyn Mapu Mai Ke Aloha Baltero-Tuvera
>> Courtney Marie Baty and Rodolfo Vergara Narte
>> Jose Alberto Cardenas Mora and Ashika Najee Atkinson
>> Benjamin Gregory Chambers and Haley Rae Schumacher
>> Royce Matthew Kilohana Cheek and Odessa Guillen Sesuca
>> Crystal Rochelle Cradeur and Tommy Wayne Brooks Jr.
>> Helen Murphy Debbeler and Andrew John Philip Crook
>> Allison Marie DeVier and Derek Alan Love
>> Victoria Aimee Acosta Domingo and Mike Abian Bautista
>> Theresa Marie Fowler and Roger Lee Wade
>> Sarah Elizabeth Glancy and Simon Douglas Williams
>> Erik Kalahiki Fu Yo Ho and Krysten Mei-Yin Chiu Irion
>> Christopher Scott Hoheisal and Ashley Diana Jones
>> Kalani Gusman Jose and Desiree Rosario Joseph
>> Spencer Michael Kim and Sabina Lara Addis
>> Shannon Rochelle Leddy and Jaouad Alailou
>> Tyler Raden Lewis and Mariah Rakel Charley
>> Matthew Cody VanoOrt Marshall and Mary Jane Moreno Diaz
>> Crystal Dellane Miller and Gregg Alan Wheat
>> Jeffrey Dennis Morelock and Karla Joanne Mitchell-Lyle
>> Ella Claire Moretti and Eliseo Alejandro Aceves
>> Cameron John Muhlbaier and Mina Jade Kimiko Bracero
>> Alevtyna Mykhailenko and Ivan Yarmak
>> Hyun Jean Nguyen and Robin Mamuad Ganir
>> Angela Marie Obra and Cory Ray Mccreary
>> Nicholas Eric Offenberger and Kacey Anne Reitzell
>> Gina Marie Pecchinenda and George Robert Sourelos
>> Jordan Wesley Ped and Hailey Rose Bambusch
>> Edward Daniel Quinones III and Corilynn Leilani Aiko Campbell
>> Paola Ruby Quinones and Cesar Roberto Esteves Pupo
>> Hannah Leslie Richardson and George Daniel Bechara
>> Katrina Yvonne Schwarz and Michael Christopher Leslie Hughes
>> Katie Rose Alohilani Vasconcellos and Elijah Matthew Anthony Leduc
>> Rodger Allan Young and June Ynette-Myrtle Moore
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 19-25
>> Caden Robert Adsitt
>> Kyrone Drei De La Cruz Agustin
>> Isla-Bleu Liliko‘i Ahuna
>> Oakley-Hayes Kanoa Ahuna
>> Kahunui Ka‘alelemehau‘olimana‘o Akamine
>> Beaux Kekoa Robert Bell
>> Price William Benner
>> Easton Jameson Blas
>> Levi James Chinen
>> Nanea-Joy Hi‘ileialohaakauanoe Saeko Escobar
>> Amirah Jade De Guzman Fiesta
>> Eden Kamaluhiaonalanilawemaikealohaka‘Ohana Kamaka
>> Reggie Kalani Tokujiro Sato Kamekona Jr.
>> Kamalani Zayah Keaunui
>> Celine Lana Kim
>> Ma‘anaima Tausinio Pomele Lang
>> Xu Liu
>> Lucas Mana Malcolm Love
>> Allison Elizabeth Kauionalani Kanohokula Manzo
>> Khaimani-Rae Neola Jane Mason
>> Honey Rae Kamalani Medeiros
>> Arrow Clayton Roger Keola Padillio
>> Silas Kaikane Akihito Peters
>> Lydia Joy Reeves
>> Grace Annmarie Sawyer
>> Sapphire Romona Emryn Alexandria Shelley
>> Perry-Jae Wes Shinsato
>> Malachi Lucian Storm
>> Lyla-Rae Ho‘omana Lokomaika‘i Tagalog
>> Ava Miyuki Takenaka
>> Emma Clare Trissell
>> Koa James Vaughn
>> Toni-Jane Nalani Ventura
>> Charlotte Mae Wright
