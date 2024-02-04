Hawaii police seek driver involved in fatal pedestrian hit and run

Hawaii Island police have opened a negligent homicide investigation and are searching for the driver of an unknown vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run collision in Ka‘u early today.

The collision, which killed 25-year-old Kevin Adonay Catellanos-Rodriguez, took place on Mamalahoa Highway near the intersection of Kaalualu Road in Na‘alehu.

Police responded to a report of the incident at 3:59 p.m. and investigators determined that an unknown vehicle, possibly a pickup truck or SUV-type vehicle, struck Catellanos-Rodriguez, who was possibly in the middle of the northbound lane.

Police said the driver of the unknown vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Catellanos-Rodriguez, who was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, was later pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police said this is the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to two at this time last year.