Hawaii police seek driver involved in fatal pedestrian hit and run

Hawaii Island police have opened a negligent homicide investigation and are searching for the driver of an unknown vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run collision in Ka‘u early today.
The collision, which killed 25-year-old Kevin Adonay Catellanos-Rodriguez, took place on Mamalahoa Highway near the intersection of Kaalualu Road in Na‘alehu.
Police responded to a report of the incident at 3:59 p.m. and investigators determined that an unknown vehicle, possibly a pickup truck or SUV-type vehicle, struck Catellanos-Rodriguez, who was possibly in the middle of the northbound lane.
Police said the driver of the unknown vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction.
Catellanos-Rodriguez, who was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, was later pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
Police said this is the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to two at this time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.