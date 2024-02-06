Single-engine plane makes emergency landing at Lualualei Annex

A private plane made an emergency landing at the Navy’s Lualualei Annex in Waianae this morning, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD responded to the call at about 10:40 a.m. with 12 units initially dispatched, and found the plane to be intact, with no fire or fuel leaking. A battalion chief was also dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to HFD, which said the landing was on naval property.

Based on preliminary information, the Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Van’s Aircraft RV-12 crashed on Oahu, with two people on board.

The Van’s RV-12 is a two-seat, all-metal kit plane meeting the certification standards of the light sport aircraft category, according to its website, which can either be built from a kit or purchased ready-to-fly from the factory.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the emergency landing. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA said, and provide updates.

The Navy confirms that the plane landed in a field within its fence line. How the aircraft will be removed remains to be determined, a Navy spokesperson said.