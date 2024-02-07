A one-pot chicken dish that’s aromatic

This comforting one-pot chicken dish features fragrant coconut rice infused with aromatic ginger, garlic and scallion and is studded with toasty cashews. The cashews soften as the rice steams, adding subtle nuttiness to the dish. Chicken thighs absorb the coconut milk as they cook, which keeps the meat tender and juicy. Fresh chopped cilantro brightens the dish, while hot sauce adds nice heat and tang to balance the creamy, rich and slightly sweet rice.

Sticky Coconut Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, each thigh cut into 2 equal-size pieces

• 1/4 cup neutral oil, such as safflower or canola

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 1 1/2 cups short-grain white rice, rinsed until water runs clear

• 1 3/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

• 1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped (1/2-inch pieces)

• 1/2 cup roasted cashews, coarsely chopped

• 3 scallions, green and white parts, thinly sliced (1/2 packed cup)

• 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro

• Hot sauce, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Rub chicken with 1 tablespoon of oil, and season with 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper.

In a large Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium. Working in two batches, brown chicken, turning halfway, until no longer pink, around 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the ginger and the garlic to the empty pot, and stir until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add rice and stir until evenly coated in the oil. Add broth, coconut milk, bell pepper, cashews, scallions and the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir to lift up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Arrange chicken on top, add any accumulated juices from the plate and bring to a boil over high.

Cover and bake until all of the liquid is absorbed, rice is tender and chicken is cooked through, 25 minutes. Scatter cilantro over the chicken and rice, then divide among bowls. Serve with hot sauce.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.