Letter: Locals get short end of short-term rental stick

Those who demonize short-term rentals (STRs) for a housing shortage problem that’s largely of government’s own making would be wise to heed the advice of Paul Brewbaker, First Hawaiian Bank’s former chief economist: “The problem of inadequate (housing) supply cannot be solved by any means constitutional or unconstitutional involving compulsory takings of private real property … the supply problem can only be solved on the supply side of the market.”

Moreover, withdrawing units from Maui’s visitor inventory would “impair tourism performance, reducing incomes, jobs, tax revenues, and overall economic output.

People who lose their jobs and businesses … are unlikely to pay rent or mortgages or anything else” (“Government proposals worry Maui short-term rental owners,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2). What is good for Maui is good for the entire state. And if Gov. Josh Green’s claim that 48% of STRs are foreign- or mainland-owned is correct, then 52% are owned by locals just trying to make ends meet.

Our state and county governments certainly know how to manufacture poverty. Look around, it’s their specialty.

Bruce Combs

Hawaii Kai

