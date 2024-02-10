Letter: More on Wear Red Day, less effusive about Swift

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After reading two of the commentaries in this section on Feb. 8, I’m sure I’m in the majority as to feedback on them. Read more

Concerning National Wear Red Day (“A disheartening lack of support on National Wear Red Day,” Island Voices): More pre-day media attention would help tremendously. Most do not know of this “day” of observance.

Next, columnist Froma Harrop’s comment about Taylor Swift being “America’s sweetheart” is ludicrous at best (“MAGA attacks America’s sweetheart. Why not football?”). Popular with many “Swifities” and others, but not with that nom de guerre for most.

Greg Casler

Kailua

