comscore At least 54 people dead in landslide in south Philippines village | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

At least 54 people dead in landslide in south Philippines village

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • MUNICIPALITY OF MONKAYO VIA AP / FEB. 9 Rescuers recover bodies at the landslide-hit village of Maco in Davao de Oro province, southern Philippines. Several villagers remain missing while some bodies have been recovered from underneath the rubble as rescue efforts continue at the landslide-hit area.

    MUNICIPALITY OF MONKAYO VIA AP / FEB. 9

    Rescuers recover bodies at the landslide-hit village of Maco in Davao de Oro province, southern Philippines. Several villagers remain missing while some bodies have been recovered from underneath the rubble as rescue efforts continue at the landslide-hit area.

MANILA, Philippines >> The death toll from a massive landslide that hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines has risen to 54 with 63 people still missing, authorities said Sunday.

The landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains.

Davao de Oro’s provincial government said in a Facebook post that 54 bodies had been recovered. At least 32 residents survived with injuries but 63 remained missing, it said. Among those missing were gold miners who had been waiting in two buses to be driven home when the landslide struck and buried them.

The search operation has been hampered by poor weather and fears of more landslides. More than 1,100 families have been moved to evacuation centers for their safety, disaster response officials said.

The area has been swamped by heavy rains in the weeks before the landslide struck. Earthquakes also damaged houses and buildings in the region in recent months, officials said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Russia launches 45 drones in mass barrage of Ukraine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up