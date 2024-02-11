Editorial | Letters Letter: Making key points in opposition to Trump Today Updated 1:11 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Apparently, the letter writer of “Let’s be clear: opinions are not legal convictions” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 2) missed the point. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Apparently, the letter writer of “Let’s be clear: opinions are not legal convictions” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 2) missed the point. It’s not a question of “an opinion” or “innocent till proven guilty”; it’s Jan. 6! The entire world saw what Donald Trump did, heard what he said, has it on tape. Second issue: Trump is daily proving that he can manipulate the legal system — with disdain — to avoid facing the consequences as long as he needs. Third issue: His worshippers have clearly stated they intend to vote for him no matter what he’s done, or even proven guilty of. Fourth issue: Are you willing to let him get away with it, and hope the next four years remain “free”? I’m not. Thomas Luna McCully EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Protest not antisemitic or disturbing the peace