Letter: Making key points in opposition to Trump

Apparently, the letter writer of “Let’s be clear: opinions are not legal convictions” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 2) missed the point. It’s not a question of “an opinion” or “innocent till proven guilty”; it’s Jan. 6! The entire world saw what Donald Trump did, heard what he said, has it on tape.

Second issue: Trump is daily proving that he can manipulate the legal system — with disdain — to avoid facing the consequences as long as he needs.

Third issue: His worshippers have clearly stated they intend to vote for him no matter what he’s done, or even proven guilty of.

Fourth issue: Are you willing to let him get away with it, and hope the next four years remain “free”?

I’m not.

Thomas Luna

McCully

