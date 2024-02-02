Letter: Let’s be clear: opinions are not legal convictions

By all means, let’s just scrap the notion of due process and start issuing criminal convictions based on individual opinions (“Omit Trump from ballot for inciting insurrection,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 1). After all, the concept of an accused being innocent until proven guilty is really not expedient to efforts to interfere in an election.

In making the case for this folly, letter-writer Ilse Epple states that “our elections never came into question until (Donald) Trump lost and called the entire process ‘rigged.’” Utter nonsense. The results of U.S. presidential elections of 1824, 1876, 1912, 1960, 2000 and 2020 were all contested by their losers, many of whom openly stated that the election in question had been “stolen.”

Such ignorance of history leading to categorically false statements should be enough to undermine any argument upon which those statements are made.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter