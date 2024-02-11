comscore 2 Hawaii bills propose stronger action on invasive species | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 Hawaii bills propose stronger action on invasive species

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE Infestations of little fire ants — tiny, orange-red ants that can deliver a painful sting — are growing across the island of Oahu, particularly on the windward side.

    COURTESY HAWAII DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE

The bills were supported by the Hawaii Invasive Species Council, Big Island and Oahu Invasive Species Committees, Sierra Club of Hawaii, and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, but opposed by the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association. Read more

