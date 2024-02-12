comscore Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at a New York subway station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at a New York subway station

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • NEW YORK POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station while investigating a shooting in the Bronx borough of New York. Several people were shot Monday at the New York City subway station, police said.

    New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station while investigating a shooting in the Bronx borough of New York. Several people were shot Monday at the New York City subway station, police said.

NEW YORK >> One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute, police said, adding they had no one immediately in custody.

The shooting occurred at 4:38 p.m. at a subway station in the Bronx, police said, adding a man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the five injuries as serious.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform at the station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in that borough.

Police said no one was in custody immediately after the shooting.

