Injured hiker rescued from Diamond Head Crater

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker on the Diamond Head Crater Trail this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:33 a.m. for a woman in her 20s who got injured while hiking and was unable to make it down the trail on her own. HFD responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 11:42 a.m. and began hiking up the trail by foot, while a second unit established a nearby landing zone.

Firefighters made contact with the hiker at 12:03 p.m. and gave her a medical assessment and basic life support. The hiker was airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the nearby landing zone. The hiker’s medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 12:11 p.m.