Makiki hiker suffers cardiac arrest, hospitalized in critical condition

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man who went into cardiac arrest while hiking Makiki Valley Trail this morning.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 11:44 a.m. for an unconscious hiker on the trail. The caller reported a man in his 60s had fallen and was unconscious on the trail.

Six units with 17 firefighters responded, with the first crew arriving at about noon. When firefighters reached the man on the trail by foot, a bystander was administering CPR, according to an HFD news release.

Firefighters continued basic life support, and a mechanical chest compression device was applied as the department’s Air 2 helicopter airlifted him to a landing zone, HFD said.

Medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 12:45 p.m.

EMS paramedics administered advanced life support on the patient, who was said to have suffered cardiac arrest while hiking, and took him to an emergency room in critical condition.