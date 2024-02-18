Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada sports books set betting record

Nevada sports books took in $185.6 million in Super Bowl wagers, surpassing the record $179.8 million set in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers meant that Chiefs bettors got the money and bets on the total were split, given that the line vacillated between 47 (a refund) and 47.5, which would be a win for under bettors. The books won $6.8 million, which was 3.7% of the handle. The house doesn’t always win, but it usually does — this was the 32nd time in 34 years that the casinos have won on the Super Bowl.

Vegas scores: Predictions that the Super Bowl would generate $500 million in Las Vegas spending appear to have been low, with some analysts saying the number may reach $1.1 billion. Public relations-wise, 123.4 million viewers tuned in to make it the second-largest television audience in history, following only the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Wynn joins in: Following the lead of MGM Resorts’ Aria, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand and Vdara, Wynn Resorts has raised its resort fee from $5 to $50, starting with reservations on Feb. 24. In mid-January, MGM breached the $50 barrier that seemed impossible just a year ago, plus Durango opened with a resort fee of $50.85 and Fontainebleau $51.02. Fifty-five dollars, anyone?

Dollar oysters: They’re rare, but $1 oyster specials still turn up in Las Vegas. Get dollar oysters all day on Tuesdays at the noncasino restaurant Cap’t Loui, located at Sahara and Ft. Apache, about seven miles west of the Strip. Heading toward downtown on the Strip, turn left on Sahara and keep driving till you hit it.

Question: What was the result of the National Anthem proposition bet at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The National Anthem over/under line was 1:30.5, a low number compared to previous performances. Reba McIntire sang it at a brisk pace, but still came in at 1:35 after a 12-second hold on the last word “b-r-a-v-e” and over betters got paid.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.