Likelike Highway project begins Monday

The Likelike Highway safety improvement project is scheduled to start Monday, with upcoming single-lane closures during the day and full closures overnight.

The highway will also be closed the first weekend of March, from Friday night to Monday morning.

The project, according to state officials, involves the installation of “upgraded safety features” along the newly paved highway between Nalanieha Street to the Wilson Tunnel, such as permanent striping, rumble strips, signage, and vehicle traffic counting systems.

The following closures on Likelike Highway are scheduled:

Monday through March 1 (day work)

>>Single-lane closures in the Honolulu-bound direction, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for sign, rumble strip, and Best Management Practices installations.

>> Single-lane closures in the Kaneohe-bound direction, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for BMP, sign, and rumble strip installations.

Monday through March 1 (night work)

>> Full closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction at Wilson Tunnel from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for grooving concrete and high-friction surface treatment installations.

March 1 to March 4 (Continuous weekend closure)

>> Full closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction at Wilson Tunnel from 9 p.m. on March 1 continuously through 5 a.m. on Monday morning, March 4, for grooving concrete and high-friction surface treatment installations.

During full closure hours, motorists are advised to use the H-3 freeway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

The project’s estimated completion date is August 2024.