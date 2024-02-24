BeachBows drop pair to ranked opponents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to conclude round-robin action in the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic on Friday. The ninth-ranked BeachBows lost to No. 7 Stanford, 4-1, before falling to top-ranked USC, 5-0.

Stanford (4-0) won two of the first three pairings against Hawaii, seizing control of the match. Hawaii’s top duo of Jaime Santer and Alana Embry earned the BeachBows’ lone point, taking down Brooke Rockwell and Xolani Hodel 21-16, 14-21, 15-10.

In second matchup, against Southern Cal, Hawaii (0-4) was without several players, forcing it to retool three of its five pairings. The BeachBows were unable to keep up with the two-time defending national champions. Hawaii was swept on all five courts against the Women of Troy (3-1).

Hawaii will face UCLA to open today’s championship bracket play at 9 a.m. The winner will advance to play Stanford.

Hawaii softball loses twice in California

The Rainbow Wahine softball team lost both Friday games in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., falling 9-0 against Fresno State in five innings, and 10-2 against California.

Hawaii (1-7) fell in an early hole against the Bulldogs (8-4), as Fresno State sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs. A three-run home run in the second chased Hawaii starter Addison Kostrencich, who allowed six runs. Chloe Borges entered in relief, surrendering three more runs in 32⁄3 innings. Meanwhile, the ‘Bows managed just four hits, with Mya’Liah Bethea going 2-for-2 in the game.

Hawaii again fell behind early against the Golden Bears (12-1), as Cal plated two runs in the first inning to claim an early lead. Cal would add another run in the second, and three more in the fourth to push its lead to 6-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Hawaii finally got on the board, as Maya Nakamura lifted an RBI double to score Keely Kai for Hawaii’s first run. But in the seventh, Cal launched a pair of two-run home runs to extend its lead to 10-1. Hawaii would get its final run in the bottom of the seventh, when a throwing error allowed Ellyanna Cinzori to score from third.

Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic

At Queen’s Beach

Friday

No. 7 Stanford 4, No. 9 Hawaii 1

Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Brooke Rockwell/Xolani Hodel (STAN) 21-16, 14-21, 15-10

Taylor Wilson/Ruby Sorra (STAN) def. Kaylee Glagau/Julia Thelle (UH) 18-21, 21-9, 15-6

Chloe Hoffman/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Julia Lawrenz/Anna Maidment (UH) 21-19, 21-18

Kelly Belardi/Ashley Vincent (STAN) def. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) 19-21, 21-14, 19-17

Maya Harvey/Clara Stowell (STAN) def. Amirah Ali/Pani Napoleon (UH) 21-17, 21-19

No. 1 USC 5, No. 9 Hawaii 0

Megan Kraft/Laynie Maple (USC) def. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) 21-19, 21-14

Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) def. Kaylee Glagau/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 21-10, 21-16

Grace Seits/Maddi Kriz (USC) def. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) 21-14, 21-12

Madison White/Gabby Walker (USC) def. Anna Maidment/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-18, 21-18