BeachBows drop pair to ranked opponents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows drop pair to ranked opponents

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to conclude round-robin action in the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic on Friday. Read more

