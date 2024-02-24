Hawaii baseball upsets No. 13 N.C. State

Ben Ziegler-Namoa drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning and Hawaii rallied to knock off No. 13 N.C. State 7-5 tonight.
A sold-out Les Murakami Stadium crowd of 3,147 watched the Rainbows (3-3) score four times in the bottom of the eighth to pull out the win.
Jordan Donahue pulled Hawaii within a run with a one-out single to shallow right that scored Stone Miyao, who led off with a walk.
Austin Machado and Dallas Duarte drew two-out walks to load the bases for Matthew Miura, who struck out swinging. The ball got away from catcher Jacob Cozart allowing Donahue to score to tie it.
Ziegler-Namoa followed with a hard-hit grounder back up the middle that went off the glove of a diving Matt Heavner at second to put UH in front.
Freshman Itsuki Takemoto worked a perfect ninth inning to earn the save.
Hawaii starting left-hander Randy Abshier took a shutout into the fifth inning and struck out a career-high 11 and didn’t walk a batter in five innings.
Sean Rimmer connected for a solo homer in the sixth inning to put UH in front 3-1.
The Wolfpack rallied with at least a run in four consecutive innings. Errors by UH allowed N.C. State to score the tying and go-ahead runs.
The rubber match of the series is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.