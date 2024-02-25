Swimmer in distress rescued after Jeep plunges into Kau waters

A swimmer in distress was rescued early this morning in waters off the Kau coastline at South Point.

The Hawaii County Fire Department, Hawaii County Police Department and the Coast Guard responded to the scene where the man was discovered approximately 100 yards off shore.

According to HFD, the man accidentally drove his rented Jeep off the cliffs and plunged into the water.

The swimmer was coached to a safe spot at the bottom of the cliffs to exit the water. Rescue personnel used rope to pull up the man from 50- and 60-foot cliffs.

He was treated for facial scratches and slight hypothermia, and transported to the hospital on a chopper with Emergency Medical Services, according to HFD.

His identity was not immediately released.