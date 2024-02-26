High surf advisory posted for east shores

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east shores of all isles, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Services says surf of 8 to 12 is expected along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, and Hawaii island as a moderate-sized northwest swell fills in today, and peaks in the afternoon and evening.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and strong currents along affected shores, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Rough conditions are also expected to continue along east shores due to locally strong trades.

Officials will keep a close eye on conditions Tuesday to see if the elevated trades combined with the northeast swell boost surf even further. There is a “low probability” that east surf could briefly reach 15 feet, which is the threshold for a high surf warning.

This advisory may need to be extended to Tuesday as conditions are monitored.

A small craft advisory is also in place for most Hawaiian waters and channels — from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island – until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.