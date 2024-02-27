1 injured in Kauai helicopter crash

Kauai County officials said one passenger was injured this afternoon following a helicopter tour crash at Honopu Beach along the Na Pali coast.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 1:40 p.m., according to the Kauai Fire Department.

Based on a preliminary report, a Jack Harter helicopter with one pilot and four passengers aboard crashed at Honopu Beach.

One passenger suffered from a back injury, and was transported by KFD’s Air 1 helicopter to Princeville Airport, with care transferred to paramedics from American Medical Response.

The pilot and the other three passengers did not report any injuries, and were later retrieved by another Jack Harter helicopter, officials said.

Updates will be provided when more information is available, KFD said.