Letter: Same old Dem dance on Lahaina and Skyline

Once again, political grandstanding has been performed on the public stage of the Lahaina disaster and the Honolulu rail ripoff (“Buttigieg tours destruction,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22).

Democrats in Hawaii and bureaucrats from Washington performed their pathetic drama about how “everything is good” and how they will make sure Lahaina and its survivors will be cared for.

Also, the importance of rail was emphasized to the public (“Transportation head hopes rail route continues,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 23). Surely, Pete knows how to build a railroad, since he snowed the people of Indiana about his duty in Afghanistan, where he spent seven months as a pencil pusher. Then, of course, there was Mazie Hirono. Need I say more? The rail will have as much success as Mayor Rick Blangiardi has had in dealing with the homeless.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

