Colorado man, 69, dies after injury off Kauai waters

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:57 pm
A Colorado man, 69, died Friday afternoon after he was pulled from waters off Allerton Beach, according to Kauai police.

At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Kauai police said first responders were dispatched to the beach for a medical call for a victim who reportedly struck his head on a rock while boogie boarding.

Kauai Fire Department, Koloa fire station and AMR medics responded to the scene. Allerton Garden security, firefighters and medics pulled the man out of waters of the remote beach. AMR medicas performed advanced life support but were unsuccessful in resuscitating the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

An autopsy is pending to determine the man’s exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, police said.

Life’s Bridges Hawaii volunteers are assisting the victim’s family with grief counseling.

Looking Back

