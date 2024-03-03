Sailboat hits reef off Waikiki; all passengers safely returned to shore

A 90-foot sailboat, called the Criterion, ran into a reef roughly 500 yards off Fort DeRussy in Waikiki Sunday afternoon with about 30 adults onboard.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Honolulu Fire Department and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m.

“Many of the boaters began to jump into the water as waves crashed into the sailboat” after it ran into the reef, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Shayne Enright, said in a statement. “Two Ocean Safety jet ski crews, with the assistance of Good Samaritans, ferried the group of adults from the vessel to another boat named the Trident.”

Enright said the Trident brought all of the adults to the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

“The incident took a couple of hours from the 911 call to when all were safe onshore. No medical attention was required,” she said.