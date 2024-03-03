Rainbows show ‘fighting spirit’ in win over Holy Cross

Center fielder Matt Miura drove in four runs, Alex Giroux pitched three scoreless innings, and Itsuki Takemoto earned his third save in Hawaii’s 7-4 victory over Holy Cross today at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,460 saw the Rainbow Warriors take a 2-1 lead in this four-game series. Monday’s first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

Miura had an RBI single in the ‘Bows’ four-run seventh. Miura added a two-run single in the eighth.

Giroux, the fourth of five UH pitchers, made his third appearance in five days. He allowed two hits and struck out two before exiting after the eighth when his weekly pitch count reached triple digits.

In Saturday’s loss, Takemoto’s two-run throwing error in the ninth proved to be costly. But Japan-reared Takemoto rebounded today with a scoreless ninth inning.

Asked what worked today, Takemoto said, “fastball … and fighting spirit.”