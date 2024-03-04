Letter: Let students handle hate speech incident privately

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I absolutely agree with Friday’s letter (“Belaboring a ‘teachable moment’ is dangerous,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). As a recent retiree of Mid-Pacific Institute, I was heartbroken to watch this unfold so publicly.

Yes, poor judgment may be an understatement, but the students are facing the consequences and will continue to feel the embarrassment and humiliation of their actions. Knowing these students and their families made this harder to believe, as they are not evil, malicious people — in fact, quite the opposite.

With all the concern about our youths’ mental health, using the incident as a “teachable moment” tool contradicts those efforts for not only those students involved, but also for their families and the Mid-Pacific community. Please allow them to deal with this privately so they may heal and learn to be better from their mistakes.

Ann Kondo

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter