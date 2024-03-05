Letter: Why woo tourists who don’t respect Hawaii?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I just finished Friday’s well-written article about tourism (“Visitor arrivals, spending down,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). I could not believe that “travel advisers” stated that the malama campaign, which asked tourists to travel respectfully, was making visitors feel unwanted.

Is that the kind of tourists the industry is bringing to Hawaii? People who don’t want to respect what we offer in Hawaii? Let’s get our priorities straight. Hawaii has a fragile and unique environment. Let’s not be ashamed to send that message.

Gary Beaudry

Kailua

