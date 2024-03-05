Editorial | Letters Letter: Why woo tourists who don’t respect Hawaii? Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors from Australia gather in front of ‘Iolani Palace in December. I just finished Friday’s well-written article about tourism (“Visitor arrivals, spending down,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I just finished Friday’s well-written article about tourism (“Visitor arrivals, spending down,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). I could not believe that “travel advisers” stated that the malama campaign, which asked tourists to travel respectfully, was making visitors feel unwanted. Is that the kind of tourists the industry is bringing to Hawaii? People who don’t want to respect what we offer in Hawaii? Let’s get our priorities straight. Hawaii has a fragile and unique environment. Let’s not be ashamed to send that message. Gary Beaudry Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Keep close eye on brown-water risks