Support for Nahale-a as UH regent swells before vote

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“It is my belief that one of the motivations for going to such lengths and not confirm me is because I make it much harder to control the university.”</strong> <strong>Alapaki Nahale-a</strong> <em>Board of Regents chair </em>

Following a flurry of eleventh-­hour meetings and negotiations Monday at the state Capitol, state senators are set to vote today on whether to confirm embattled University of Hawaii Board of Regents Chair Alapaki Nahale-a for a second term as a regent. Read more

