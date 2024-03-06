comscore Letter: Chemicals in Navy water system very concerning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Chemicals in Navy water system very concerning

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO Capt. Randall Harmeyer inspects water flushed through filters from the Waiawa Shaft in December 2021.

    U.S. NAVY PHOTO

    Capt. Randall Harmeyer inspects water flushed through filters from the Waiawa Shaft in December 2021.

Multiple complaints are coming in from military families that children are getting seriously ill from drinking and bathing in water that has an oily sheen (“Navy water system sees increase in tap water, air quality complaints,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 4). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Separation of church and state vital to democracy

Scroll Up