Letter: Chemicals in Navy water system very concerning

Multiple complaints are coming in from military families that children are getting seriously ill from drinking and bathing in water that has an oily sheen (“Navy water system sees increase in tap water, air quality complaints,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 4).

The Navy previously admitted that 60% of homes served by its water lines had TPH (total petroleum hydrocarbons) in their water.

Vice Adm. Scotty Gray, commander of the Navy Installations Command, said, “By all federal and state standards, the water is safe.” But at the last Community Representation Initiative meeting, Environmental Protection Agency manager Corine Li said, “We do not currently regulate TPH in the water.” The Navy must note that it is impossible for TPH levels to comply with federal regulations that do not exist.

Susan Gorman-Chang

Ewa Beach

