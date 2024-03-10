comscore Editorial: Overreach ends term for UH regent Nahale-a | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: Overreach ends term for UH regent Nahale-a

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alapaki Nahale-a talks with supporters inside the state Senate chambers at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

Critics charge that Kim and the HRE overstepped their authority by wrongfully seeking to control UH administrative decisions, ousting a regent just as the board prepares to choose a new UH president — and they’re right. Read more

