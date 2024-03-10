comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 1-5, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 1-5, 2024

  Today
  Updated 12:49 am
For The Week Of Jan. 1-5
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-234 Iini Way 1/5/24 $945,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1475 Onipaa St 1/4/24 $1,237,000
1099 Ala Napunani St #504 1/5/24 $375,000
Ala Moana    
1610 Kanunu St #1105 1/3/24 $349,000
747 Amana St #512 1/4/24 $280,000
750 Amana St #1110 1/3/24 $230,000
750 Amana St #1307 1/5/24 $265,000
1655 Makaloa St #1013 1/5/24 $330,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1030 1/5/24 $180,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2505 1/2/24 $240,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2926 1/5/24 $440,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-2091 Kaioli St #1604 1/5/24 $700,000
91-1021 Kamaaha Ave #902 1/4/24 $509,000
91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #511 1/5/24 $630,000
91-869 Halalii St 1/5/24 $780,000
91-1369 Karayan St 1/5/24 $1,050,000
91-1058 Keokolo St 1/5/24 $830,000
91-1542 Hapaiko St 1/5/24 $775,000
91-1093 Kaimalie St #2S6 1/4/24 $710,000
91-1277 Kuanoo St 1/4/24 $1,510,000
91-1158 Paapaana St 1/4/24 $1,106,000
91-211 Kuanoo Pl 1/5/24 $1,402,000
Haleiwa    
66-960 Kuewa Dr 1/4/24 $930,000
Hawaii Kai    
335 Poipu Dr 1/2/24 $2,000,000
Heeia    
46-109 Konohiki St #3911 1/2/24 $849,000
46-060 Konane Pl #3615 1/5/24 $780,000
Kailua    
1020 Aoloa Pl #111B 1/4/24 $855,000
1282 Onioni St 1/5/24 $1,460,000
Kaimuki    
3465 Harding Ave #3465 1/5/24 $763,000
621 A 11th Ave 1/3/24 $1,500,000
Kakaako    
555 S St #4211 1/5/24 $1,380,000
Kalihi Valley    
1560 Murphy St #1560 1/5/24 $835,000
3660 Kalihi St 1/4/24 $1,350,000
Kaneohe    
733 Nunu St 1/5/24 $2,450,000
340 Ilimano St 1/3/24 $1,475,000
429 Iliwahi Lp 1/4/24 $1,425,000
45-480 Apiki St #Unit B 1/2/24 $850,000
Kapahulu    
3761 Kanaina Ave 1/3/24 $404,352
Kawela Bay    
57-020 Kuilima Dr #315 1/2/24 $3,935,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #2112 1/5/24 $466,000
60 N Beretania St #2402 1/5/24 $500,000
538 Mapu Ln 1/5/24 $900,000
Makaha    
84-790 Lahaina St 1/5/24 $635,000
Makiki    
1315 Kalakaua Ave #1010 1/5/24 $509,613
1074 Lunalilo St #405 1/5/24 $309,000
1415 Victoria St #1407 1/2/24 $280,000
1122 Wilder Ave #2 1/3/24 $315,000
Manoa Valley    
2817 Manoa Rd #B 1/5/24 $1,600,000
Mccully    
2752 Kaaha St #102 1/5/24 $440,000
2525 Date St #1903 1/4/24 $295,000
2825 S King St #2601 1/5/24 $575,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-177 Waimakua Dr 1/5/24 $750,000
95-2057 Waikalani Pl #101 1/4/24 $347,938
95-1049 Kuauli St #46 1/5/24 $665,000
Nuuanu    
1255 Nuuanu Ave #E408 1/3/24 $349,100
1255 Nuuanu Ave #E1601 1/3/24 $455,100
1200 Queen Emma St #3201 1/5/24 $890,000
225 Queen St #15D 1/3/24 $259,875
775 Kinalau Pl #1705 1/5/24 $410,000
2047 Nuuanu Ave #1503 1/2/24 $680,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
2558 Makaulii Pl 1/5/24 $1,665,000
Pearl City    
1603 Kuahaka St 1/5/24 $420,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-450 Koauka Lp #610 1/4/24 $370,000
98-943 Moanalua Rd #1802 1/4/24 $525,000
98-120 Lipoa Pl #309 1/3/24 $366,000
98-504 Pono St 1/5/24 $1,022,032
Punaluu    
53-364 Kamehameha Hwy 1/4/24 $550,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
230 A Jack Ln 1/5/24 $1,467,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-079 Hoalua St 1/3/24 $384,375
59-302 Alapio Rd 1/5/24 $3,250,000
Wahiawa    
116 C Cypress Ave 1/5/24 $710,000
120 Lakeview Cir 1/3/24 $550,000
178 Walker Ave 1/2/24 $820,000
2069 California Ave #17D 1/2/24 $400,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4286 Kahala Ave 1/5/24 $2,375,000
1157 Hunakai St 1/5/24 $1,951,200
1165 Hunakai St 1/5/24 $1,608,000
4970 Kilauea Ave #404 1/5/24 $580,000
Waikiki    
2045 Kalakaua Ave #1109 1/5/24 $440,000
411 Hobron Ln #2107 1/5/24 $460,000
400 Hobron Ln #906 1/3/24 $343,000
400 Hobron Ln #1104 1/3/24 $348,888
1645 Ala Wai Blvd #1401 1/5/24 $665,000
444 Niu St #1304 1/5/24 $260,000
2085 Ala Wai Blvd #161 1/5/24 $400,000
445 Kaiolu St #314 1/4/24 $202,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #2302 1/5/24 $743,100
383 Kalaimoku St #2303 1/5/24 $1,832,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd #2212 1/5/24 $350,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #2807 1/4/24 $280,000
2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1203 1/3/24 $372,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #710 1/4/24 $610,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #2514 1/4/24 $799,000
300 Wai Nani Way #2212 1/5/24 $620,000
Waipahu    
94-192 Anania Dr #319 1/3/24 $605,000
94-828 Lumiauau St #M204 1/2/24 $520,000
94-525 Lumiaina St #F105 1/5/24 $545,000
94-979 Kauolu Pl #307 1/5/24 $410,000
94-979 Kauolu Pl #1113 1/5/24 $448,000
94-355 Paiwa St 1/3/24 $950,000
94-245 Leowahine St #1015 1/5/24 $318,000
94-264 Kipou St 1/5/24 $1,130,000
94-261 Hokulewa Loop 1/5/24 $1,000,000
94-293 Lupua Pl 1/3/24 $870,000
94-1153 Mopua Loop #M8 1/5/24 $469,000
94-1056 Paha Pl #M5 1/5/24 $515,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Liliha    
1712 Liliha St #306 1/2/24 $150,000
Lower Manoa    
2106 Young St 1/5/24 $2,400,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1247 Kaahumanu St #321 1/5/24 $849,720
Sand Island Access    
850, 866 Iwilei Rd
and 505 Kaha St 1/5/24 $9,853,159
