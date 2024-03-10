Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 1-5, 2024

|For The Week Of Jan. 1-5
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-234 Iini Way
|1/5/24
|$945,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1475 Onipaa St
|1/4/24
|$1,237,000
|1099 Ala Napunani St #504
|1/5/24
|$375,000
|Ala Moana
|1610 Kanunu St #1105
|1/3/24
|$349,000
|747 Amana St #512
|1/4/24
|$280,000
|750 Amana St #1110
|1/3/24
|$230,000
|750 Amana St #1307
|1/5/24
|$265,000
|1655 Makaloa St #1013
|1/5/24
|$330,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1030
|1/5/24
|$180,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2505
|1/2/24
|$240,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2926
|1/5/24
|$440,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-2091 Kaioli St #1604
|1/5/24
|$700,000
|91-1021 Kamaaha Ave #902
|1/4/24
|$509,000
|91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #511
|1/5/24
|$630,000
|91-869 Halalii St
|1/5/24
|$780,000
|91-1369 Karayan St
|1/5/24
|$1,050,000
|91-1058 Keokolo St
|1/5/24
|$830,000
|91-1542 Hapaiko St
|1/5/24
|$775,000
|91-1093 Kaimalie St #2S6
|1/4/24
|$710,000
|91-1277 Kuanoo St
|1/4/24
|$1,510,000
|91-1158 Paapaana St
|1/4/24
|$1,106,000
|91-211 Kuanoo Pl
|1/5/24
|$1,402,000
|Haleiwa
|66-960 Kuewa Dr
|1/4/24
|$930,000
|Hawaii Kai
|335 Poipu Dr
|1/2/24
|$2,000,000
|Heeia
|46-109 Konohiki St #3911
|1/2/24
|$849,000
|46-060 Konane Pl #3615
|1/5/24
|$780,000
|Kailua
|1020 Aoloa Pl #111B
|1/4/24
|$855,000
|1282 Onioni St
|1/5/24
|$1,460,000
|Kaimuki
|3465 Harding Ave #3465
|1/5/24
|$763,000
|621 A 11th Ave
|1/3/24
|$1,500,000
|Kakaako
|555 S St #4211
|1/5/24
|$1,380,000
|Kalihi Valley
|1560 Murphy St #1560
|1/5/24
|$835,000
|3660 Kalihi St
|1/4/24
|$1,350,000
|Kaneohe
|733 Nunu St
|1/5/24
|$2,450,000
|340 Ilimano St
|1/3/24
|$1,475,000
|429 Iliwahi Lp
|1/4/24
|$1,425,000
|45-480 Apiki St #Unit B
|1/2/24
|$850,000
|Kapahulu
|3761 Kanaina Ave
|1/3/24
|$404,352
|Kawela Bay
|57-020 Kuilima Dr #315
|1/2/24
|$3,935,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #2112
|1/5/24
|$466,000
|60 N Beretania St #2402
|1/5/24
|$500,000
|538 Mapu Ln
|1/5/24
|$900,000
|Makaha
|84-790 Lahaina St
|1/5/24
|$635,000
|Makiki
|1315 Kalakaua Ave #1010
|1/5/24
|$509,613
|1074 Lunalilo St #405
|1/5/24
|$309,000
|1415 Victoria St #1407
|1/2/24
|$280,000
|1122 Wilder Ave #2
|1/3/24
|$315,000
|Manoa Valley
|2817 Manoa Rd #B
|1/5/24
|$1,600,000
|Mccully
|2752 Kaaha St #102
|1/5/24
|$440,000
|2525 Date St #1903
|1/4/24
|$295,000
|2825 S King St #2601
|1/5/24
|$575,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-177 Waimakua Dr
|1/5/24
|$750,000
|95-2057 Waikalani Pl #101
|1/4/24
|$347,938
|95-1049 Kuauli St #46
|1/5/24
|$665,000
|Nuuanu
|1255 Nuuanu Ave #E408
|1/3/24
|$349,100
|1255 Nuuanu Ave #E1601
|1/3/24
|$455,100
|1200 Queen Emma St #3201
|1/5/24
|$890,000
|225 Queen St #15D
|1/3/24
|$259,875
|775 Kinalau Pl #1705
|1/5/24
|$410,000
|2047 Nuuanu Ave #1503
|1/2/24
|$680,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|2558 Makaulii Pl
|1/5/24
|$1,665,000
|Pearl City
|1603 Kuahaka St
|1/5/24
|$420,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-450 Koauka Lp #610
|1/4/24
|$370,000
|98-943 Moanalua Rd #1802
|1/4/24
|$525,000
|98-120 Lipoa Pl #309
|1/3/24
|$366,000
|98-504 Pono St
|1/5/24
|$1,022,032
|Punaluu
|53-364 Kamehameha Hwy
|1/4/24
|$550,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|230 A Jack Ln
|1/5/24
|$1,467,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-079 Hoalua St
|1/3/24
|$384,375
|59-302 Alapio Rd
|1/5/24
|$3,250,000
|Wahiawa
|116 C Cypress Ave
|1/5/24
|$710,000
|120 Lakeview Cir
|1/3/24
|$550,000
|178 Walker Ave
|1/2/24
|$820,000
|2069 California Ave #17D
|1/2/24
|$400,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4286 Kahala Ave
|1/5/24
|$2,375,000
|1157 Hunakai St
|1/5/24
|$1,951,200
|1165 Hunakai St
|1/5/24
|$1,608,000
|4970 Kilauea Ave #404
|1/5/24
|$580,000
|Waikiki
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #1109
|1/5/24
|$440,000
|411 Hobron Ln #2107
|1/5/24
|$460,000
|400 Hobron Ln #906
|1/3/24
|$343,000
|400 Hobron Ln #1104
|1/3/24
|$348,888
|1645 Ala Wai Blvd #1401
|1/5/24
|$665,000
|444 Niu St #1304
|1/5/24
|$260,000
|2085 Ala Wai Blvd #161
|1/5/24
|$400,000
|445 Kaiolu St #314
|1/4/24
|$202,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #2302
|1/5/24
|$743,100
|383 Kalaimoku St #2303
|1/5/24
|$1,832,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd #2212
|1/5/24
|$350,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #2807
|1/4/24
|$280,000
|2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1203
|1/3/24
|$372,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #710
|1/4/24
|$610,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2514
|1/4/24
|$799,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #2212
|1/5/24
|$620,000
|Waipahu
|94-192 Anania Dr #319
|1/3/24
|$605,000
|94-828 Lumiauau St #M204
|1/2/24
|$520,000
|94-525 Lumiaina St #F105
|1/5/24
|$545,000
|94-979 Kauolu Pl #307
|1/5/24
|$410,000
|94-979 Kauolu Pl #1113
|1/5/24
|$448,000
|94-355 Paiwa St
|1/3/24
|$950,000
|94-245 Leowahine St #1015
|1/5/24
|$318,000
|94-264 Kipou St
|1/5/24
|$1,130,000
|94-261 Hokulewa Loop
|1/5/24
|$1,000,000
|94-293 Lupua Pl
|1/3/24
|$870,000
|94-1153 Mopua Loop #M8
|1/5/24
|$469,000
|94-1056 Paha Pl #M5
|1/5/24
|$515,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Liliha
|1712 Liliha St #306
|1/2/24
|$150,000
|Lower Manoa
|2106 Young St
|1/5/24
|$2,400,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1247 Kaahumanu St #321
|1/5/24
|$849,720
|Sand Island Access
|850, 866 Iwilei Rd
|and 505 Kaha St
|1/5/24
|$9,853,159
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 1-5, 2024
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.