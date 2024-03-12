Letter: Trump’s civil suit loss prompts panhandling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I, too, am amused and confused by a letter about Donald Trump (“Trump hate amusing and confusing,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18).

If the author has been paying attention to his TV, he must understand why a lot of people are concerned about the future of America (“Take seriously Trump’s threat to Democracy,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 11). It is because the man himself proclaimed what he would do if elected. In his first two days, Trump would become dictator, pardon his fans now in jail, and destroy our Constitution.

Fortunately, a New York court has ruled that he is forbidden from serving as an officer or director of any corporation in that state for the next three years. He must also pay a fine of $354.9 million, plus substantial interest. That should keep him busy selling sneakers to his naive followers and begging for their contributions.

Penelope Cardoza

Kahala

