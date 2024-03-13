Letter: Kudos to legislators for holding UH to account

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have always been a Dave Shapiro fan. I agree with 99% of his columns. However, I disagree with his last column criticizing the Senate’s rejection of Alapaki Nahale-a (“UH pays a heavy price for ego-tripping senators,” Star- Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 10).

The shuttering of the Hale Noelani dorms for seven years without oversight by University of Hawaii management is a major embarrassment and failure. Someone did not do their job. This was not an insignificant human error. Someone has to be held accountable for the debacle or it only enables dysfunction and incompetence.

State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim did good. I wish our other legislators would do a better job at holding government officials accountable. We have enabled dysfunction in too many of our state government offices for too long. I am an admirer of Nahale-a, but this situation required someone to not only be collaborative, but to enforce accountability.

Brian Lee

Liliha

