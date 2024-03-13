comscore Letter: Kudos to legislators for holding UH to account | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Kudos to legislators for holding UH to account

I have always been a Dave Shapiro fan. I agree with 99% of his columns. However, I disagree with his last column criticizing the Senate’s rejection of Alapaki Nahale-a (“UH pays a heavy price for ego-tripping senators,” Star- Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, March 10). Read more

