comscore Shohei Ohtani unveils his new wife in photo on social media | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Shohei Ohtani unveils his new wife in photo on social media

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, walks through the dugout during the team’s spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariner, March 13, in Phoenix. Ohtani is sharing the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on his social media.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, walks through the dugout during the team’s spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariner, March 13, in Phoenix. Ohtani is sharing the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on his social media.

GLENDALE, Ariz. >> Shohei Ohtani is sharing the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on his social media.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star is next to Mamiko Tanaka in a photo showing him with teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto standing in front of an airplane. The photo was posted on Ohtani’s Instagram account. The Dodgers posted a photo of the newlyweds on the team’s X account next to one of Mookie Betts and his wife.

The couple also appear in a video of the team and their families boarding a plane for South Korea today.

In a surprise, Ohtani announced in late February that he had recently married “a normal Japanese woman” whom he had known for a few years. But the two-way player gave no details about her identity or their wedding.

Tanaka, 27, played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-23.

Ohtani, 29, is expected to make his Dodgers debut Wednesday as a designated hitter in the opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul. He won’t pitch this season after elbow surgery last fall.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Major storm dumps feet of snow in parts of Colorado
Next Story
College athletes sue NCAA over transgender policies

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up