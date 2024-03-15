No. 2 LBSU sweeps No. 1 Hawaii in Warriors’ first match since Chakas injury

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team failed to convert on three set points in the third set and was swept by No. 2 Long Beach State 25-22, 25-20, 30-28 today at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

Alaka’i Todd had 10 kills and Keoni Thiim added nine kills and eight digs for No. 1 Hawaii (17-2), which saw its 16-match winning streak come to an end.

Senior middle Guilherme Voss added eight kills and hit .462 for the Rainbow Warriors, who played their first match since losing senior captain Spyros Chakas to a season-ending injury.

Chaz Galloway added seven kills after briefly leaving the match in the second set.

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal had a team-high 29 assists and ‘Eleu Choy had nine digs and three assists.

Skyler Varga had a match-high 12 kills and Moanalua alumna DiAeris McRaven had two kills and two blocks for Long Beach State (17-1).

The two teams will play again Saturday at 4 p.m.